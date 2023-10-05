A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.67 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will earn $7.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $19,975,000. Praetorian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $7,900,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.