Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAN. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of AAN opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $303.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

