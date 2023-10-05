Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,643,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,360,945.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $254,250.00.
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.0 %
ACEL opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $920.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $7,039,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,240,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
