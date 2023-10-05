Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,643,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,360,945.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $254,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00.

ACEL opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $920.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $7,039,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,240,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

