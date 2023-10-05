Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.43. 332,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

