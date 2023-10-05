Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.13. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

