Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $897.20 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $705.71 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $932.58 and a 200-day moving average of $920.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.20.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

