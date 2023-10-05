Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter Sells 17,119 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,474,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Accuray Stock Up 11.2 %

ARAY stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $279.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.56. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accuray

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accuray by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.