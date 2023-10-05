Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) VP Michael Hoge Sells 8,353 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) VP Michael Hoge sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $21,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 502,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,929.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accuray Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.56. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accuray by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

