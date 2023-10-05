Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,347,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

GLPI stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

