Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,350,000 after buying an additional 1,094,694 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,051.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $375,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,642,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,051.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673,745 shares of company stock valued at $237,435,336. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

