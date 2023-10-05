Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 60,824 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,295,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after purchasing an additional 186,422 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

