Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.71.

NYSE AYI opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 110.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

