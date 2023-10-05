Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-14.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 7.0 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

