Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adbri from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Adbri has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

