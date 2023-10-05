Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $513.56. The company had a trading volume of 369,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,718. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.09. The stock has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

