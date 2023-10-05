Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.46% of Aflac worth $195,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 286,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

