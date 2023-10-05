Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein Sells 13,814 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 214.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 50.8% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $5,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $12,688,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Airbnb by 88.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

