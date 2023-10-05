Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 4,919 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $671,689.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $810,234.25.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40.

Airbnb stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.94.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

