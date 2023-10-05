Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALK opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.