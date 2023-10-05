Alexander D. Moore Sells 21,900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company's stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company's stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

