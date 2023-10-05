Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.85 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

