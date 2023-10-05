Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

