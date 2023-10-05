Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 16,083 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average of $121.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
