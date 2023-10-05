Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of AMBA opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.57. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $347,774.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,251.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $347,774.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936,251.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,278 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

