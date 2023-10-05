Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

