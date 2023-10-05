American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

