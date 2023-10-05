American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.53. 178,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

