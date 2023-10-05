Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.42. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 634,666 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.