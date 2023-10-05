Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 9th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,093,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 3.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $213,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.35. 439,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,739. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

