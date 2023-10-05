AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.34–$0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.40 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. HC Wainwright began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on AngioDynamics

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.