AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.34–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.56 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.63.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,385,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Stories

