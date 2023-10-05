ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.62-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.97 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,265,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,226 shares in the company, valued at $20,265,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,819,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,426,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,700 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

