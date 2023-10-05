Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

