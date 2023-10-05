Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $138.01. 736,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

