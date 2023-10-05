Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.