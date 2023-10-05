ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

ARCB opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,370.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,370.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

