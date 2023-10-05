Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

