Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Elevance Health by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $438.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

