Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.76. 131,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,424. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,132,351.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,132,351.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,569 shares of company stock valued at $28,288,214 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

