Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 2,638 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,319.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,188,927. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

