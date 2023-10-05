Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

