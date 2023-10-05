Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock remained flat at $47.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.