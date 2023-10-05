Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.78. The company had a trading volume of 154,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,249. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

