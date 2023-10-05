Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.47. 83,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,420. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.