Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,238,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 178,212 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 584,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,249. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.