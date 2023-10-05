Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ingredion by 98,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after buying an additional 354,450 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,726. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $517,297. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.