Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.22. 129,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.94.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

