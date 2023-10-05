Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 12,107 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 519.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Kroger by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 422,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

