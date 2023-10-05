Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 2,665 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. 89,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,256. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

