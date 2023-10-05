Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 204,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,750. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.